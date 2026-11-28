Moldovan President Maia Sandu publicly invited former head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office Laura Codruța Kövesi to work in the country. She said that Moldovan prosecutors could benefit from the Romanian lawyer’s experience, but clarified that no specific position had been discussed.

“I am asking her in my own name to come, because we need her,” Maia Sandu said in an interview with Jurnal TV. She said she did not know whether Kövesi would be interested in working in Moldova after leading the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

No vacancy for chief prosecutor

The statement came amid speculation that Kövesi could take the position of Moldova’s chief prosecutor. Sandu, however, stressed that the position was already occupied and that no competition for it was currently open.

“The position of chief prosecutor is occupied. At present, no competition for chief prosecutor has been announced in Chișinău,” the president said.

Sandu also said that she had not extended an official personal invitation to Kövesi and had not discussed any specific position for her with anyone. She said that the two had discussed the problems facing Moldova’s judicial system, and that she had sought Kövesi’s advice on the next steps.

Change at the helm of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office

The public message to Kövesi came immediately after the official change in the leadership of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office. Andrés Ritter was sworn in as European chief prosecutor on November 26 in Luxembourg. Alongside him, six newly appointed European prosecutors from Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Malta and Slovenia also took their oaths.

Ritter was appointed in March 2026, and his term began on November 1. He succeeded Kövesi, who was the institution’s first head and took her oath on September 28, 2020, at the official opening of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is an independent body of the European Union that investigates, prosecutes and brings to court cases involving crimes against the bloc’s financial interests. So far, no appointment, official candidacy or specific procedure has been announced in connection with Kövesi’s possible joining of Moldova’s judicial system.

Sources: stirileprotv.ro