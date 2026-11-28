Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces had lost 2,825 servicemen over the past 24 hours. According to the Ukrainian side, Russia’s total personnel losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,650,986.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 2,825 Russian servicemen and 575 units of motor vehicles and fuel tankers,” the statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Equipment losses also reported

The Ukrainian side reported the destruction of 3 Russian tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles and 42 artillery systems. The list also includes 6 multiple rocket launchers, 10 air defense systems and 10 ground-based robotic systems.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,359 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 units of motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 7 units of special equipment were also reported. The total number of Russian tanks cited in the Ukrainian statistics has reached 12,517, while the number of armored combat vehicles stands at 26,038.

November is already a record month, according to Kyiv

The data for November 28 comes after 2,262 Russian servicemen were reported lost during the previous 24 hours. On November 26, Ukraine’s General Staff announced that the Russian army had lost 55,629 servicemen in just the first 25 days of November.

Thus, November has surpassed the previous monthly record, reported in October 2026. At that time, the Ukrainian side reported 54,400 Russian servicemen lost. The figures cited are estimates by the Ukrainian military command and have not been independently verified.

Sources: pravda.com.ua