Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas is arriving in Istanbul, where he will later be received by his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Greek time at Dolmabahçe Palace and was organized at the initiative of the Turkish side.

“President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with the President of Greece, Konstantinos Tasoulas, in Istanbul on November 28, 2026,” said Burhanettin Duran, head of the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications. The Turkish side has not officially announced the agenda for the talks.

Tasoulas’s visit is linked to an invitation from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to participate in events marking the feast day of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, dedicated to Saint Andrew the First-Called. As part of the visit, the Greek president will open the exhibition “The Splendor of the Phanar: Treasures of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Art” at Sismanoglio and will meet with representatives of the Greek community in Istanbul.

The meeting comes amid renewed dialogue

Contact between the two presidents is taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing political dialogue between Athens and Ankara. In February 2026, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Erdoğan co-chaired the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council between the two countries.

At the time, Greece and Turkey reaffirmed their intention to maintain friendly relations, good-neighborliness, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The two sides continue to have unresolved disputes, including over maritime boundaries in the Aegean Sea, but in recent years they have established mechanisms for political dialogue and confidence-building measures.

The latest major political framework for rapprochement was established with the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good-Neighborliness, signed by Mitsotakis and Erdoğan on December 7, 2023. The document provides for maintaining channels of communication and avoiding actions that could increase tensions.

A three-day visit is ahead

Tasoulas’s program in Istanbul continues through November 30. On the final day, he will attend the Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of Saint George in the Phanar, celebrated by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Sources: efsyn.gr, ekathimerini.com, greekreporter.com