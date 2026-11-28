Russia is using energy projects in Africa as a tool to expand its political influence and is seeking to build a group of dependent states on the continent. This is claimed by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, which identifies nuclear energy as a key element of this strategy.

As an example, Ukrainian intelligence points to the Egypt Energy 2026 conference. During the forum, the Russian state corporation „Rosatom“ signed an agreement with an Egyptian technology company to localise the assembly of energy storage systems in Egypt. According to the GUR, Moscow expects this partnership to strengthen its position in the Egyptian energy market and turn the country into a platform for the dissemination of Russian technologies in other African states. The Ukrainian side also links the project to the possibility of circumventing Western sanctions.

El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant and floating reactor

The meetings also addressed the continuation of construction of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, whose basic agreements were concluded between 2015 and 2017. Four VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts are currently being built at the site. The first unit is expected to begin operating by the end of 2028, while the remaining reactors are scheduled to be commissioned in stages by 2030.

Another priority project identified by the GUR is the PEB-100 floating nuclear power unit, with a capacity of 100 megawatts. According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia’s involvement in the construction of nuclear infrastructure would mean that the centralised servicing of nuclear fuel would be carried out on Russian territory. From this, it concludes that partner countries could remain dependent on Moscow for a long period.

The model is expanding beyond Africa as well

„Everything listed above is part of Russia’s expansionist policy, aimed at creating critical energy dependence of African states on Moscow and establishing additional levers of pressure on them,“ Ukrainian intelligence states.

Moscow is simultaneously developing similar nuclear partnerships in other regions. In May 2026, Russia and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. According to data cited by Reuters, Russia is expected to provide 85% of the financing through a state export loan, while the plant is expected to be commissioned in 2035–2036.

Russia is also investing in training personnel for the nuclear industry. According to GUR data, around 400 students from more than 20 countries are studying at Russian higher education institutions. Ukrainian intelligence views this as part of a broader model in which the construction of power plants, technology supplies, fuel and specialist training are tied to a single country for decades.

Sources: unian.net, marketscreener.com