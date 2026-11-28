Hungary has lifted the ban on the entry and residence of Ukrainian commander Robert “Magyar” Brovdi. The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing has removed the measure and the alert concerning it from the migration register, the Hungarian publication “Magyar Hang” reported.

Brovdi commands the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is of Hungarian origin from Transcarpathia, and his call sign “Magyar” means “Hungarian”. According to the report, he is the highest-ranking serviceman of Hungarian origin in the Ukrainian army.

The ban was imposed after the strikes on the Druzhba pipeline

The measure was introduced in August 2025 and was set to remain in force for three years. It covered not only Hungary but the entire Schengen Area. The reason was a series of Ukrainian attacks on the Russian section of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to Hungary.

Hungary’s then Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the commander of the military unit that carried out the latest attacks would be denied access to Hungary and the Schengen Area. “No attack against our sovereignty can go unanswered,” Szijjártó said when the decision was announced.

Brovdi responded sharply to the Hungarian minister. He said that Szijjártó could “shove his sanctions up his backside”, and, regarding the oil supplies, accused the Hungarian government of protecting “its own dirty pockets” rather than the country’s sovereignty. At the end of his post, the commander also wrote, “Russians out”.

How the measure was lifted

The Hungarian Interior Ministry said that, due to the protection of personal data, it could not disclose details of the specific case. The ministry did explain, however, that the Constitution Protection Office may propose lifting the ban if the threat to national security no longer exists. An opinion from the Information Office is required beforehand.

On November 18, the Hungarian migration authority published a notice stating that the “stand-alone ban on entry and residence for a period of three years” imposed on Ukrainian citizen Robert Brovdi had been deleted. The document also states that the proceedings were initiated ex officio and that no administrative costs were incurred in connection with them.

The decision was made before the meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Transcarpathia on November 24. The report does not indicate whether the lifting of the ban was part of a diplomatic agreement between Budapest and Kyiv.

Sources: hang.hu, telex.hu