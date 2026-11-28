One person was killed and five were injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, said.

According to Fedorov, Russian forces carried out 701 strikes against 49 settlements in the region over a 24-hour period. The attacks included 18 airstrikes and 539 assaults involving unmanned aerial vehicles of various types. “A total of 701 strikes were carried out against 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region in one day,” he said.

The data refers to attacks carried out on Friday. The statement did not specify in which settlements the people were killed and injured, nor did it provide information about the condition of those wounded.

Intensive attacks also reported during the previous 24-hour period

A day earlier, 699 strikes against 49 settlements were reported in the region. At that time, one person was killed and 16 were injured in attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, Ukrinform reported, citing Ivan Fedorov. The weapons used included 18 airstrikes and 564 unmanned aerial vehicles, mostly FPV drones.

On November 26, a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Zaporizhzhia killed one person and injured four others, Ukrinform reported at the time. Thus, the region recorded fatalities and injuries in massive attacks during two consecutive reporting periods.

The new data contains no information about material damage, power outages or the evacuation of residents. No subsequent changes in the number of people killed or injured have been reported either.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua