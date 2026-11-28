Five people were injured in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including a 15-year-old teenager. Transport infrastructure in Dnipro, businesses and other facilities in several districts of the oblast were damaged.

“Transport infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro. A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition, while a 47-year-old man is in moderately serious condition,” said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to the regional administration, Russian forces shelled Nikopol, Marhanets and Pokrovsk municipalities. A 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old teenager were admitted to hospital in moderately serious condition.

A business and infrastructure were destroyed in Synelnykove District. A business was damaged in the Ternivka municipality in Pavlohrad District, and one person was injured.

Attacks continue after Friday’s shelling

On Friday evening, it was initially reported that one person had been injured in a Russian attack in the region. At the time, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration also reported more than 20 attacks on four districts, in which private homes, an educational institution and infrastructure in Dnipro were damaged. A 74-year-old woman was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The new figures increase the number of casualties in the latest series of attacks, with residents of Dnipro, Nikopol District and Pavlohrad District among those affected. No fatalities have been reported.

Sources: pravda.com.ua