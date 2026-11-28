Taliban authorities in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province have ordered that women’s names not be entered in official documents. Hospitals, clinics and doctors’ offices must use the form of address “Bibi” for all female patients, including in medical records and prescriptions. This was reported by El País, The Guardian and the Afghan exile media outlet Zan Times.

The word “Bibi” means “grandmother” or “elderly woman” and is traditionally used as a respectful form of address. According to accounts by women, doctors and activists, however, Afghan women are in some cases also referred to with derogatory words such as “goat” or “cow”.

“This is a systematic process of dehumanisation. When a regime replaces a woman’s name with the name of an animal, it deprives her of her humanity and reduces her to a biological being or a man’s property,” says Lala Osmani, an Afghan activist living in Germany.

So far, the measure has been confirmed in Balkh

Activist Karishma, who uses a pseudonym and lives in Kabul, confirms that the order exists, but says it is not yet being followed consistently. There is no confirmed information that the ban has already been officially introduced across the country.

Zubaida Akbar, head of the Afghanistan programme at the non-governmental organisation Femena, warns that such local restrictions could be followed by a national decree. According to the organisation, more than 144 regulations restricting women’s rights have been introduced since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

These include a ban on girls continuing their education after the age of 12, restrictions on women’s employment and a ban on speaking in public. In December 2024, the Taliban also banned women from training in medical specialties, further reducing the number of female doctors, nurses and midwives.

Risk of medical errors and loss of rights

Osmani warns that recording dozens of patients under the same name or only under a number could lead to confusion involving medical records, prescriptions and treatments. The restriction comes amid bans on male doctors examining women in a number of provinces and a shortage of new female specialists.

The problem affects more than healthcare. In Afghanistan, women have long often been identified in documents as the “wife” or “daughter” of a man in the family, while their names are absent even from gravestones. In 2017, Osmani launched the “Where Is My Name?” campaign, and in September 2020, the then-Afghan government allowed mothers’ names to be entered, at their request, on their children’s birth certificates.

The consequences of lacking such identification are illustrated by the story of Afghan journalist Khadija Amin. After her name was not entered on the birth certificates of her three children, she was unable to file a complaint in Germany against her former husband because she did not have a document proving that she was their mother. After two years of legal proceedings, the children were returned to Afghanistan.

“A person without a name cannot dream, own property, seek justice or be remembered in history. Calling a woman by her real name in Afghanistan is an act of resistance,” Osmani says.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, elpais.com, newarab.com