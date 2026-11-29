A magnitude 5.0 earthquake shook the Los Angeles area in Southern California. The epicenter was about 5 kilometers southwest of Manhattan Beach, while the focus was at a depth of approximately 12.2 kilometers. The United States Geological Survey’s national catalog also listed an estimated magnitude of 5.1.

The quake was felt across a wide area of Southern California. Dozens of aftershocks were recorded afterward, one of which shook the press box at the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena before a game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department activated earthquake protocols and sent personnel from 106 fire stations to inspect infrastructure across the city. Following the inspections, the department said there were no reports of significant damage or injuries within Los Angeles and resumed normal operations.

More aftershocks expected

“There will probably be more felt aftershocks,” seismologist Lucy Jones said. According to her, the sequence is “a little more active than average, but within normal bounds.” Authorities in Manhattan Beach warned residents to be prepared for additional aftershocks, which may occur minutes, hours or days after the main earthquake.

The American Association for Civil Protection has not reported any tsunami threat. At present, there are no confirmed reports of fatalities or serious destruction in the affected area.

Strongest quake in the area since 2014

The earthquake is the strongest recorded in the Los Angeles area since 2014. Southern California is one of the most seismically active zones in the United States, and lower-magnitude quakes are common. The 6.7-magnitude Northridge earthquake in 1994 remains among the most destructive in the region’s modern history.

Sources: apnews.com, goodmorningamerica.com