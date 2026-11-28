Hamas criticized the Peace Council over its inability to ensure the entry of the Palestinian technocratic committee into Gaza. The organization once again stated that it is ready to hand over all areas of governance in the Strip to the committee.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said that the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, had been in Cairo for several months but could not begin work on the ground. According to him, the inability of the Peace Council, led by US President Donald Trump, to compel Israel to allow the committee in demonstrated the council’s „lamentable weakness“.

Qassem called on the Peace Council to explain to the Palestinian and international public what obstacles were preventing the committee from fulfilling its mandate. He urged all parties to facilitate its entry into Gaza so that humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts could begin, Anadolu Agency reported.

The committee remains outside Gaza

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza was established in January 2026 as a transitional technocratic body for civil administration, public services and the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure. It consists of 15 Palestinian technocrats and is headed by Ali Shaath.

The committee held its first meeting in Cairo on January 15, but so far has not entered the Strip or taken over administrative functions on the ground. According to an analysis by „Chatham House“, it has built a legal, financial and administrative structure and prepared candidates for a civil police force, but the transfer of power has not yet begun.

Euronews reported, citing „The Times of Israel“, that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had not granted the necessary permits for the Palestinian administrative and security structures to begin operating. The Israeli side also objects to the phased disarmament model set out in the plan.

Transfer of power linked to disarmament

On July 30, Hamas and the Palestinian factions in Gaza adopted a 15-point roadmap providing for the transfer of full civilian and security authority to a transitional administration. The document also provides for the phased disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups.

The Peace Council’s report of November 17 states that the implementation mechanisms have not yet been finally agreed. It also notes that the National Committee has not entered Gaza and that the international stabilization forces have not begun deploying.

Thus, the dispute over the committee’s access remains linked to the broader disagreement over security, weapons and the Israeli military presence. Under the plan, the committee is to take over civil services and administration until a reformed Palestinian Authority is prepared. Its transitional mandate is expected to continue until December 2027, unless it is extended.

At the same time, the Peace Council is applying pressure to implement the agreements, while the Israeli cabinet is expected to discuss new steps under the Gaza plan. However, until the committee actually enters the Strip, the governance vacuum remains unresolved.

Sources: aa.com.tr, arabic.euronews.com, apnews.com