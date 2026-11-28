A woman was killed and six people were injured in a Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk in Poltava Region. The drone hit the courtyard of a multi-storey residential building, Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported.

“A woman was killed as a result of the attack. My condolences to her relatives and loved ones,” Dyakivnych wrote. According to him, five of the injured people were hospitalized, while an operations centre has been set up at the site to deal with the aftermath and provide assistance to those affected.

The strike caused a fire in an open area and on the balcony of one of the apartments. Windows in neighbouring residential buildings were also damaged. At the time of publication, no information had been released about the identity of the woman who was killed or the severity of the injuries sustained by the six victims.

Second strike on the city in two days

The attack came a day after another Russian strike on Kremenchuk. On 27 November, four people, including three children, were injured, while three educational institutions and three residential blocks in the central part of the city were damaged. The victims received medical assistance.

Emergency and rescue teams have begun work to deal with the consequences of the latest strike. At this stage, the confirmed figures are one woman killed, six people injured and material damage to residential buildings.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua, suspilne.media