The German government fears that the war in Ukraine could spread further into the Baltic Sea following Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships. In recent weeks, Berlin has called on Kyiv to exercise restraint, while German security services have warned that extending the combat zone to the Baltic region carries an “unpredictable risk of escalation of the war,” Der Spiegel reports.

The cause for concern was the strike on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland on November 21. A fire broke out on board after the attack, and all 16 crew members were evacuated. The damaged vessel entered Finnish territorial waters, where Finnish and Estonian teams joined the rescue operation. Finnish authorities said the attack was likely carried out by Ukraine.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Kyiv’s responsibility and said the ship had been transporting military materiel. Sparta II has been linked to Russian military logistics and is subject to sanctions by the United States and Ukraine. The incident gained additional significance because the strike was carried out in an area between Russia, Finland and Estonia, far from the main front line.

Differences Within the Governing Majority

Adis Ahmetovic, foreign policy spokesman for the parliamentary group of the SPD, told Der Spiegel that Germany supports Ukraine, but warned of the need for particular caution in military operations in the Baltic region.

“We stand with Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression. However, particular caution is required during military operations in the Baltic region, and the security of the countries in the region and freedom of navigation must be guaranteed,” Ahmetovic said.

He called for preventing the geographical expansion of the conflict and for strengthening diplomatic efforts to bring it to an end.

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the parliamentary group of the CDU/CSU, holds a different position. He defended Ukraine’s right to attack Russian warships and arms shipments, stressing that, in his view, Kyiv’s goal is not to expand the war on a comprehensive scale. Hardt also pointed out, however, that international law and the safety of civilian shipping must be respected.

“I do not believe that Kyiv’s goal is to expand the conflict comprehensively. That would not be in Europe’s interest either,” Hardt told Der Spiegel. In his view, Berlin’s task is to support Ukraine without political warnings from Germany restricting its legitimate self-defense.

Warning Following the Attacks at Sea

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also said that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets used in Russia’s attacks against it. At the same time, he warned that the war must not spread to the Baltic Sea and that freedom of navigation must not be put at risk.

In addition to the attack on Sparta II, Ukraine also claimed responsibility for an attack on a Russian corvette in the Libyan port of Benghazi. In this way, Kyiv demonstrated its ability to strike Russian targets outside the immediate combat zone, while also increasing concerns in Berlin that the conflict could spread to new sea routes and draw more countries in the region into it.

Sources: spiegel.de, welt.de, tagesschau.de