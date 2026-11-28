U.S. President’s special envoy Steve Witkoff will address U.S. senators at a closed briefing on the situation in Ukraine. The meeting is scheduled for December 1 at 2:00 p.m. in Washington, or 9:00 p.m. Bulgarian time, and is organized by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In the committee’s official calendar, the meeting is listed as CLOSED TS/SCI: UPDATE ON UKRAINE. This indicates that information with the highest level of classification will be discussed. Steve Witkoff is listed as the sole briefer. The briefing will take place in room SVC-217, and no public video broadcast is planned. The committee has not released additional details about the content of the discussion.

The briefing follows a new round of diplomatic talks

Witkoff is part of Donald Trump’s administration team conducting diplomatic contacts aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine. Jared Kushner is also involved in these efforts. The two met with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin on November 19, after Trump spoke in China with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Witkoff said at the time that Trump had discussed with Putin and Xi the possibility of a peaceful end to the war. The meeting in Berlin was attended by more than 40 European leaders who support Ukraine and insist that they not be excluded from the negotiating process.

The dispute over territories remains a major obstacle

In his latest public statements, Kushner said the talks had reached a “small impasse” over the future of Ukrainian territories. He added: “Whatever Putin says is peace, but it is always peace on his terms.” According to Kushner, the Russian president has shown restraint and assured the American side that he does not intend to use nuclear weapons.

The comments came against the backdrop of new Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a large-scale strike on the country’s energy sector, logistics and critical services.

What specific proposals, intelligence assessments or data Witkoff will present to the senators will remain unknown unless the committee issues a follow-up statement after the meeting.

Sources: apnews.com