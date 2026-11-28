Up to 30 people were injured in clashes between police and protesters in Tirana during an anti-government demonstration held on Albania’s Independence Day. According to the Health Ministry, cited by the Associated Press, those injured included police officers and journalists.

Earlier reports indicated that 19 people had been admitted to hospitals – six police officers, four media representatives and nine protesters. Seventeen of them were admitted to the University Trauma Hospital, while two were taken to the Mother Teresa University Hospital Center. All patients at the trauma hospital were in stable condition.

The clashes began after thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Tirana calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama’s resignation. Police used tear gas and water cannons, while protesters threw stones, Molotov cocktails and wooden sticks at police units and government buildings. According to the Associated Press, the demonstration initially began peacefully, but groups of masked participants broke away from the march and began smashing windows.

The protest coincided with the national holiday

On November 28, Albania marks 114 years since declaring its independence – a day usually dedicated to celebrations and observed as an official public holiday. This year, however, residents from different parts of the country and Albanians living abroad gathered in the capital.

“Enough is enough – corruption, poverty, emigration,” protester Eralda Baze told Reuters. The demonstrators are calling for political change, better living conditions and greater accountability from those in power.

Discontent has continued since the spring

The protest movement began in late May over plans for a large-scale luxury tourism project along the country’s southern coast. The project has been linked to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

In September, students joined the protests, highlighting the state of education and the lack of prospects for young people. Later, the demands expanded to include Rama’s resignation. The government denies the corruption allegations and says it is ready for dialogue. The authorities have also introduced measures such as cheaper fuel and additional financial assistance for poor families.

The European Union called for an investigation into allegations of excessive police force and for tensions between protesters and the authorities to be reduced. Meanwhile, police stepped up checks on the main roads leading to Tirana amid expectations that demonstrators from across the country and abroad would take part.

Sources: apnews.com, streetinsider.com, aljazeera.com