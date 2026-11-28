Swedish defense company Saab has received an order from Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense for Giraffe 1X radar systems worth €450 million. The contract is for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and deliveries are to be completed in 2027. The exact number of systems has not been disclosed.

„I am proud that Sweden and Saab can provide Ukraine with the Giraffe 1X radar system,“ said the company’s CEO, Micael Johansson. According to him, the system will improve the country’s ability to detect, track and classify airborne threats and will support air defense operations.

What is the Giraffe 1X

The Giraffe 1X is a mobile three-dimensional radar system that can be rapidly deployed and moved between different platforms. It provides 360-degree airspace surveillance and updates the picture every second.

According to Saab, the radar can detect, track and classify aircraft, missiles, drones, rockets for multiple-launch rocket systems, artillery shells and mortar rounds. The system is designed to operate in a complex environment with numerous obstacles and sources of interference.

New major deal between Kyiv and Saab

The radar order is the latest major contract between Ukraine and the Swedish company in 2026. In June, Saab signed a contract to deliver 16 Gripen E fighter jets worth approximately 24.6 billion Swedish kronor. The aircraft deliveries are scheduled for 2029 and 2030, while the first Giraffe 1X radars are expected to arrive as early as 2027.

Reuters noted that Saab is among the main European suppliers of military equipment to Ukraine. The new order increases the Swedish company’s role in building Ukraine’s air surveillance system, but the publicly available information does not make clear how the contract will be financed or in what stages the deliveries will be made.

Sources: malaysia.news.yahoo.com, lse.co.uk, n-tv.de