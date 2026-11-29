Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime is „continuing the brutal legacy“ of Joseph Stalin by bombing Ukraine. The statement was made on the occasion of the Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Holodomor, observed on November 28.

„Nearly a century later, Vladimir Putin’s regime is perpetuating this brutal legacy,“ Carney said in his official message. He listed the strikes on Ukrainian churches, schools and hospitals, the forced deportation of children, the destruction of agricultural production and attacks on critical energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The Canadian prime minister described the Holodomor as a genocide organized by Stalin’s Soviet regime in 1932 and 1933. In his words, the famine was a deliberate campaign to subjugate the Ukrainian people and erase their national identity and culture.

93 Years Since the Holodomor

On November 28, Ukraine marked the 93rd anniversary of the Holodomor. During the artificially induced famine, millions of Ukrainians died after the Soviet authorities confiscated grain and restricted access to food. Ukraine officially defines the events as genocide.

In Canada, the Remembrance Day for the Victims of the Holodomor is observed every year on the fourth Saturday of November. The country has a significant Ukrainian community, and Canadian authorities traditionally link the memory of the famine with support for modern-day Ukraine.

Canada Reaffirmed Its Support for Kyiv

Carney said that Canada is working with Ukraine and its allies to achieve a just and lasting peace that will guarantee the country’s sovereignty and long-term security. He stressed that Ukraine’s future must be determined solely by the Ukrainian people.

„Ukraine’s fight is our fight, their cause is our cause, and their independence will be our victory,“ the Canadian prime minister said. He recalled that Canada has supported Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 and expressed solidarity with Ukrainians in the country and around the world.

Sources: newsukraine.rbc.ua, apnews.com