Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot will meet again on Sunday in an effort to reach an agreement on forming a national unity government in Israel. The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. local time at the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya, the Likud party said following a phone call between the two leaders.

The new round of talks was agreed after Netanyahu proposed that Eisenkot take the position of prime minister first in a rotation government. Netanyahu himself said that he would initially serve as deputy prime minister. “Gadi Eisenkot will serve first as prime minister, while I will be deputy prime minister at the beginning of the term,” Netanyahu said in a statement quoted by “The Times of Israel”.

Eisenkot responded by giving Likud 24 hours to demonstrate that the proposal was genuine and inviting Netanyahu to direct talks. He said the discussions should be based on a detailed political program sent to Netanyahu the previous week through a confidential channel established at the prime minister’s request. According to Eisenkot, no response has been received so far regarding the issues raised.

A Majority in the Knesset Remains Out of Reach

The proposal comes amid Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government without Likud. His Yashar party has already signed coalition agreements with Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu and Yair Golan’s Democrats. The four-party bloc surrounding Eisenkot holds 48 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while 61 are needed for a majority.

To reach the required number of lawmakers, Eisenkot must rely on ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab factions, or a combination of the two. Ra’am has declared its willingness to support Eisenkot, while the United Torah Judaism party has left open the possibility of cooperation. At the same time, there are disagreements within Eisenkot’s bloc. Naftali Bennett supports cautious talks with Netanyahu, while Yair Lapid and Yair Golan described the proposal as an attempt to block a government without Likud.

Time for a Decision Is Running Out

President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government on November 8, after 67 lawmakers recommended him for prime minister, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. The mandate lasts 28 days, with the possibility of a two-week extension, leaving limited time to reach an agreement. If Eisenkot fails, the president may assign the task to Netanyahu.

Among the main obstacles to a potential unity government are military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews, the creation of a state commission to investigate the October 7, 2023 attack, and policies concerning judicial reform. Eisenkot said he would not compromise on the issues of the investigation and broad military mobilization. The meeting in Herzliya will show whether the proposal for rotating leadership can move from a political declaration to genuine negotiations.

Sources: apnews.com, aa.com.tr, timesofisrael.com