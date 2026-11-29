Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile headed towards the area of the capital Riyadh, Major General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said. According to him, the missile was launched by the Yemeni Houthis.

Two more ballistic missiles were intercepted in the southern part of the kingdom. Separately, a missile headed towards Ash Shuqaiq in Jizan province was also destroyed. The area is home to major power generation and water desalination facilities. The debris caused no civilian casualties, the coalition said.

Houthis claim five operations

“Attacks against civilians and civilian facilities will receive a response,” Turki al-Maliki said.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the group had carried out five operations against Saudi facilities over the previous 48 hours. Among the targets listed was King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Houthis also claimed to have attacked two radar stations in the areas of Abha and Khamis Mushait, the Jazan refinery, the Hawiyah gas plant in the Eastern Province, and power plants in Ash Shuqaiq and Jazan. The group said the strikes had sparked fires and caused significant damage.

These claims have not been independently verified. Reuters reported that the Saudi side had confirmed the interception of the missiles, but not the hits claimed by the Houthis.

Energy facilities remain a key target

The Jazan refinery is located on the Red Sea coast, near the border with Yemen, and has a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day. On 26 November, a projectile hit the facility's area. A Nepalese worker was killed, other people were injured, and some operations were temporarily halted, Saudi authorities said.

The escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis intensified in July 2026 after a period of relative calm that followed the 2022 truce. The Saudi-led coalition said it had launched operations against resources used for missile and drone attacks in areas of Yemen under Houthi control.

The tensions have now also affected civil aviation. At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured in an attack on King Khalid Airport in October, according to the Associated Press. The latest missile strikes and the competing claims of damage show that airports and energy infrastructure remain among the main targets in the conflict.

Sources: investing.com, apnews.com, saudigazette.com.sa