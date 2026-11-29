New demonstrations were held in France against violence against women, the high cost of living and problems in education. According to the Interior Ministry, 44,500 people took part in the protests on November 28, including 12,500 in Paris. The figure was almost half the number recorded a week earlier – 82,500 participants across the country and 21,500 in the capital.

About 70,000 police officers and gendarmes were deployed across France amid fears of unrest. Most marches passed peacefully, but isolated incidents of violence were recorded. Seven police officers were injured in the southwestern city of Biarritz, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said. One of the officers was struck on the elbow with a hard object and taken to hospital.

Two Marches in Paris

Two separate feminist marches were held in Paris. One set off from the Panthéon and brought together organizations, trade unions and collectives supporting a bill for comprehensive protection against violence against women. The second, organized by the “Nous Toutes” collective, marched from Place de la République to Place de la Nation. According to the police prefecture, the two marches drew a total of 12,500 people.

The protesters are calling for a law covering prevention, victim protection and the prosecution of perpetrators. The bill was passed by lawmakers on October 13 and is expected to be considered by the Senate in January. The coalition leading one of the marches said: “We will be here in January to defend the rights of all women and children who have become victims, including foreign women.”

The demonstrations took place several days after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In 2025, 111 women in France were killed by a current or former partner, while another 333 became victims of attempted murder by their partner, according to data from the interministerial mission for the protection of women.

Seventh Consecutive Saturday March

Alongside the feminist initiatives, protests by the “yellow vest” movement continued in a number of French cities, joined by school pupils, students, trade unions and political activists. The main demands concern purchasing power, the cost of living, conditions in schools and the right to protest.

The movement began in September with student protests calling for school buildings to be renovated, more teachers and changes in higher education. It subsequently grew into a broader social mobilization. The largest protest so far was recorded on October 17, when the Interior Ministry reported around 565,000 participants across the country. On November 28, their number was significantly lower, but the demonstrations continued for a seventh consecutive Saturday.

Sources: internazionale.it, lemonde.fr, apnews.com