A total of 115 combat clashes were recorded on the frontline in Ukraine from the beginning of the day until 22:00 on November 28, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported. The fighting was most intense in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Ukrainian units repelled 10 Russian attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dolha Balka and Stepanivka. Eight attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian forces attempted to advance near Toretsk, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Chernihivka, Krasnopolivka, Serhiivka and Novomykolaivka.

Clashes were also reported in other sectors

„Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat clashes have taken place,“ Ukraine’s General Staff said in its operational report.

Two clashes were recorded in the Northern Slobozhanske direction near Korenok, while one attempt by Russian forces to advance was reported in the Southern Slobozhanske direction near Starytsia. Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks near Radkivka in the Kupiansk direction.

Four combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction near Kolodiazi and Lyman, with one of them still ongoing at the time of the report. Three attacks were repelled in the Sloviansk direction near Yampil, Ozerne and Kryva Luka.

The data show a lower number of clashes compared with the previous reported 24-hour period. On November 28, Ukraine’s General Staff reported 146 combat clashes over the preceding 24 hours, while 136 had been reported a day earlier. In both previous reports, the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk directions were again among the busiest sectors.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.net