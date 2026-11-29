Ukraine’s complete withdrawal from Donbas would be an “absolute collapse” for the state and society. This was stated by Brigadier General Andrey Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, in an interview with the “Washington Post”.

“Ukraine cannot agree to surrender Donbas,” Biletsky said. In his words, a withdrawal would mean abandoning people and territories and would become a moral red line for the entire nation.

The commander proposes freezing the front

Biletsky supports an option in which hostilities are frozen along the current front line. This would mean Ukraine accepting Russia’s de facto occupation of part of its territory, but not abandoning its legal claims to it.

According to the “Washington Post”, the issue of Donbas is the main unresolved disagreement in the peace talks supported by the United States. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that ceding territories would not stop the war, as, in his view, Moscow could continue its offensive even after a Ukrainian withdrawal.

Zelensky has also indicated that any decision on a complete withdrawal from Donbas would have to be put to a referendum. He ties such a possibility to specific security guarantees from Western partners.

“Vivaldi” success boosted his influence

Biletsky commands a section of the front covering a large part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and approximately one-quarter of Ukraine’s active front line.

Under his leadership, the Third Army Corps conducted Operation “Vivaldi” between May and October 2026. Ukrainian forces recaptured at least 16 settlements, crossed the Zherebets River again and restored positions on high ground. According to the corps, thousands of Russian servicemen were captured, while Russia’s 144th Motor Rifle Division was destroyed.

Biletsky himself acknowledges that Ukraine is behind Russia in unmanned systems, artillery and troop numbers. He attributes the operation’s success to surprise, the concealment of plans and changes in the command of military units.

Military commanders are gaining public trust

Biletsky’s position coincides with the views of a significant part of Ukrainian society. A survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, conducted between May 7 and June 3, 2026, showed that 49 percent of respondents trust him. At the same time, 33 percent said they did not know him.

Another study, published by the National Democratic Institute, showed that 55 percent of Ukrainians completely reject recognizing Crimea and parts of Donbas as Russian territory. Only 4 percent expressed full support for such a decision.

Biletsky became one of the most influential military figures in Ukraine after the creation of the Third Assault Brigade in 2022. The formation was later expanded into the Third Army Corps. He declined an offer to head the Ground Forces, saying that there was no solution to the mobilization problem and that he did not want to take a position in which he would not achieve better results than other commanders.

The shortage of personnel remains one of the most serious problems facing the Ukrainian army. It is linked to evasion of mobilization, desertion and public discontent with the way new recruits are enlisted. Against this backdrop, military commanders are carrying increasing weight both at the front and in the public debate about the country’s future.

Sources: washingtonpost.com