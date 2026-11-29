A fire at a warehouse on Zavodskaya Street in Khimki, Moscow Region, was contained across an area of 10,875 square metres. This was reported by the Main Directorate of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations for Moscow Region.

The fire was reported on the evening of 28 November. Initially, the blaze covered an area of around 4,000 square metres, later reaching 7,500 square metres. According to the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office, the single-storey production and warehouse building had a total area of approximately 10,000 square metres.

“Firefighting efforts have been complicated by the high fire load,” Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said. Preliminary data indicated that the warehouse contained furniture and plastic products.

The building’s roof collapsed

Gas cylinders exploded during the fire, and the roof of the warehouse building collapsed. Due to the scale of the blaze, additional firefighting crews, including units from Moscow, were sent to the scene.

Initially, 45 people and 15 pieces of equipment took part in extinguishing the fire. The forces were subsequently increased to 91 people and 34 pieces of equipment. The fire was contained at 02:43 Moscow time.

According to the latest reports, there were no fatalities or injuries. No evacuation of people from residential buildings in the area was reported either.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established

The Khimki City Prosecutor’s Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire. The exact cause of the blaze will be established following a fire and technical expert examination.

The incident is the latest in a series of major fires at warehouse or industrial facilities in Moscow Region in recent days. Earlier this week, a furniture factory warehouse burned in Elektrogli, while on 26 November a fire was contained in a non-residential building in the Silikatnaya industrial zone in Kotelniki.

Sources: interfax.ru, kommersant.ru, rbc.ru