Russian forces attacked Odesa during the night of November 29. The strike damaged a multi-storey residential building and injured people, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration. The number and condition of those injured have not been specified.

“As a result of the enemy strike on the multi-storey residential building, there are injured people,” Lysak said. According to him, all relevant services are working at the scene. An operational assistance center has also been set up to help the affected residents.

As of the time of publication, no information had been reported about fatalities in the attack. Neither the type of weapon used, the exact number of damaged apartments, nor the extent of the damage to the building has been specified.

New strikes on the city within a few days

The attack was another one against Odesa within a few days. On November 25, Russian drones damaged another apartment building, with one person initially reported injured. At the time, the blast wave shattered windows in the multi-storey building.

On November 26, a 70-year-old man was killed in an attack on Odesa and nearby settlements. Civilian infrastructure facilities and the grounds of a private property were damaged, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Following the latest strike, emergency teams are continuing to work at the scene, while the operational assistance center is to coordinate aid for the injured and affected households.

Sources: pravda.com.ua