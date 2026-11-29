Russian air defenses have shot down another 19 unmanned aerial vehicles heading toward Moscow, the capital’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said. This brings the total number of drones neutralized on the approaches to the city since the start of the day to 36.

“Emergency service specialists are working at the sites where debris fell,” Sobyanin wrote. His statement did not provide information about casualties or the extent of the material damage. The claim that the drones were Ukrainian was made by the Moscow mayor.

About three hours earlier, Sobyanin reported that 17 drones had been destroyed. Against the backdrop of the attack, restrictions have been imposed on the arrival and departure of aircraft at Sheremetyevo Airport, while Vnukovo is operating flights only after coordination with the relevant authorities.

New attack follows series of massive strikes

The current attack follows several large-scale waves targeting the Russian capital in November. According to data cited by RBC, 462 drones flew toward the Moscow region on the night of November 28, with 123 of them destroyed on the approaches to Moscow.

An even larger attack was recorded on the night of November 17. Around 800 unmanned aerial vehicles headed toward the region, 321 of which were neutralized on the approaches to the capital.

Just five days before the current attack, Sergei Sobyanin reported that 355 drones had flown toward Moscow, 63 of which had been shot down before reaching the city. At that time, flight restrictions were introduced at Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo, Meduza reported.

Russian authorities have not said when the restrictions at the two airports will be lifted. It has also not been specified whether the fallen debris caused additional damage.

Sources: rbc.ru, meduza.io