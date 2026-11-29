SpaceX has fired at least two of its executives after discovering two unauthorized uses of its Starlink satellite internet service linked to Iran and U.S. military operations. Elon Musk was furious when he learned that Iranian forces had used the system in operations against American troops, The Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with internal company discussions.

According to the report, Iran used Starlink for military communications and to coordinate one-way attack drones. It has not been established, however, whether the system was used in the specific Iranian drone attack on the Shuaiba port in Kuwait on March 1, in which six U.S. service members were killed.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was provided with a classified report on the Iranian forces’ use of Starlink. The Pentagon told Reuters that it was “not aware of the report” described in the publication. SpaceX and Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately comment on the matter.

Dispute also over the Starshield military version

Musk was also informed of a separate issue involving the U.S. military. The military had used Starshield, the military version of the satellite network, to control one-way drones, but had been billed under a cheaper plan intended for ground operations.

The case is part of a broader dispute between SpaceX and the Pentagon over the terms and cost of military services. Reuters reported in May that the company had requested that the monthly price for a certain service be increased from $5,000 to $25,000 per terminal. SpaceX maintains that Starlink is a civilian service, while Starshield is a separate network operated by the U.S. government.

The satellite system has also been at the center of disputes over the war in Ukraine. In January, the Ukrainian military asked SpaceX to restrict the use of terminals by Russian forces after receiving video footage and wreckage from a Russian drone fitted with a Starlink terminal. Earlier, in 2022, restrictions on the service in parts of Ukraine affected a Ukrainian military operation against Russian positions.

Access in Iran remains disputed

Starlink does not have a license to operate in Iran, but Musk previously stated that the service was active in the country. Following periods of protests and internet outages, the U.S. government helped deliver thousands of terminals to Iranian territory.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for the restrictions on the system to be lifted. “It is important to be on the right side of history,” he said, adding that the protection of human lives and Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter depended on restoring access. So far, there has been no public confirmation that the restrictions have been fully removed.

Sources: dailymail.com, washingtonpost.com, investing.com