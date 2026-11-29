France, the United Kingdom and six other countries have called on the Palestinian authorities to hold legislative and presidential elections in the first quarter of 2027. The joint declaration was signed by Australia, Belgium, Canada, Luxembourg, Norway and Poland, in addition to France and the United Kingdom.

The call was issued on November 28 – the date on which the legislative elections were supposed to be held. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas postponed the vote, scheduled for November 28, 2026, as well as the presidential elections, initially planned for early 2027.

“This lack of elections continues to deprive the Palestinian people of the right to choose their representatives,” the foreign ministers said.

The declaration states that free and transparent elections are necessary to restore the legitimacy of Palestinian institutions and for democratic renewal. The eight countries also link the process to the possible return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip, as well as to the prospect of a two-state solution.

Discrepancy between the call and the announced date

According to Reuters, the Palestinian authorities have set September 11, 2027, as the new date for the legislative and presidential elections. This means that the eight countries’ call for a vote during the first three months of the year is in direct conflict with the current schedule announced by Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestinian authorities justified the postponement with Israeli measures and the deteriorating security situation in Gaza. A letter cited by Reuters states that the conditions for holding an inclusive and free vote were not in place. The European Council also expressed regret over the postponement and called for the elections to be organized as soon as possible in early 2027.

Vote postponed after two decades without national elections

Palestinians have not held national presidential and legislative elections since 2005-2006. Mahmoud Abbas was elected president in 2005, while a year later Hamas won the legislative elections. In 2007, the movement took control of the Gaza Strip and drove out forces loyal to Fatah.

Abbas’s term expired in 2009, but he remained at the head of the Palestinian Authority. European countries have presented the new vote as a condition for greater representation in Palestinian governance. They say they are ready to support the electoral process through a European Union monitoring mission and by assisting the independent electoral commission.

Sources: timesofisrael.com, al-monitor.com, investing.com