A woman was killed and two more people were injured in a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Mykhailo Semikin, said. Among those injured was a 14-year-old girl who was pulled from the rubble.

“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the strikes, a woman was killed and two more people were injured,” Semikin said.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, specified that Russian forces had used guided aerial bombs. The strikes destroyed houses in a private residential area and damaged numerous multi-story residential and non-residential buildings. According to him, the child rescued from the rubble was a 14-year-old girl.

New attack after a heavy strike earlier this week

The exact extent of the destruction and the number of casualties may change, as the assessment of the consequences is ongoing. Semikin said that the remaining damage was still being determined.

The attack was the latest heavy Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia in November. Four days earlier, two people were killed and 48 were injured in a strike on the city, including four children, the Associated Press reported. Thus, within less than a week, the city was hit by two strikes that caused fatalities and left numerous people injured.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, apnews.com