High-speed train services between Belgium and France have resumed following a fatal incident near Leuze-en-Hainaut. A Eurostar train traveling from Brussels to London hit a person on Saturday evening in Hainaut province.

The person died in the collision. It has not been established why they were on the railway line. According to the information provided, the person had crossed the safety fence along the route.

Following the incident, services on the high-speed line between Brussels and the French border were suspended in both directions. The disruption also affected trains to London, which use the French rail network on their way to the Channel Tunnel.

Eurostar warned passengers of significant delays and possible last-minute train cancellations. The company advised people who had the option to postpone their journeys.

“The service to and from Brussels is back to normal,” a Eurostar spokesperson said.

Despite the resumption of services, some trains remain canceled or are running late. Eurostar said that some of the restrictions are also related to railway works in France.

Belgian railway company NMBS advised affected passengers to use a route via Tournai and check the latest information in the journey planner. Because of the incident, a Eurostar train that was due to depart from Amsterdam began its journey from Brussels.

Investigation into the cause of the incident

The high-speed line passes through Leuze-en-Hainaut on the route between Brussels, the French border and Lille. Initially, railway operator Infrabel said that the disruption would last for an indefinite period, without giving a timeframe for the resumption of services.

The reasons why the person ended up on the tracks have not been established. No further details about the investigation have been released.

Sources: dnes.bg, bruzz.be