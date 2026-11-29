Yemen’s Houthis said they would attack the port of Jeddah and all other Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast. The threat was issued after reports of a Saudi strike on Yemen’s Ras Isa port in Hudaydah province.

Al Masirah TV, which is controlled by the Houthis, reported that Saudi Arabia had carried out the strike on the port, a major fuel import hub for areas under the group’s control. Before the attack, the Riyadh-led coalition had urged civilians to leave the site and warned of danger “for their safety”.

There are no confirmed reports of casualties or damage in the strike. Saudi authorities have not publicly provided details to confirm the Houthis’ claim of the attack.

Appeal to workers and shipping companies

The Houthis urged workers and people near Saudi ports on the Red Sea to evacuate immediately. The group issued the same appeal to shipping companies, asking them to withdraw their vessels from the ports.

Among the targets named is Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city and an important maritime transport hub. The list also includes other ports along the Saudi coast, including Yanbu and Jizan, which have already been linked to Houthi attacks and threats.

The United Kingdom’s Maritime Trade Operations office assessed the risk in the southern Red Sea and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait as significant. According to the office, there has been no confirmed attack on a commercial vessel in the Red Sea since August 24, 2026, but the ports of Jeddah and Yanbu, along with other Saudi facilities, continue to be named as potential targets.

Ras Isa has already been attacked

Ras Isa was an oil export port before the war in Yemen began. It is one of the key facilities supplying fuel to areas controlled by the Houthis and has already been targeted by US and Israeli strikes.

In April 2025, US armed forces attacked Ras Isa, saying the goal was to cut off a source of fuel and revenue for the Houthis. In July of the same year, Israel struck Ras Isa and two other Yemeni ports, describing the attacks as a response to repeated attacks against Israel.

The war in Yemen began in late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthis seized Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government. The truce brokered by the United Nations in 2022 was largely observed until fighting resumed in July 2026.

Maritime traffic through Bab el-Mandeb continues, but remains lower than in the period before the naval blockade announced by the Houthis in July. The new threats increase the risk to vessels serving Saudi ports, although there is currently no confirmed disruption to commercial shipping.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, investing.com