North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit China in early December, possibly meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The preparations for a potential trip have not been officially confirmed, but a number of developments in the border city of Dandong have heightened expectations of a visit.

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources, that a route encompassing several Chinese cities was being discussed. According to the report, the meeting between the two leaders could take place in early December.

Fences have been erected along the railway line linking China and North Korea in Dandong. The city is a key transit point for travel between the two countries and often becomes a zone of heightened security measures when North Korean representatives visit.

Border hotel suspends reservations

Hotel “Junliang”, which overlooks the bridge over the Yalu River and the North Korean city of Sinuiju, provided further grounds for speculation. The hotel is not accepting reservations from the afternoon of November 28 until December 4.

Hotel employees told South Korea's Yonhap news agency that the building was fully booked due to the arrival of a group of guests and that new reservations would be possible after Saturday. The hotel has previously restricted or cancelled reservations ahead of Kim Jong-un's earlier visits to China, further fuelling the speculation.

South Korea's intelligence service said it was monitoring the situation. “We are observing various developments,” the service said in response to a question about the North Korean leader's possible trip. At the same time, South Korean officials stressed that no unusual movements had yet been confirmed.

Kim visited Dandong just over a month ago

On October 24, Kim Jong-un made a surprise one-day visit to Dandong. He arrived via the new bridge over the Yalu River and met with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and one of China's highest-ranking officials.

The October visit was the North Korean leader's first trip to China in several years and took place against the backdrop of strengthening ties between Pyongyang and Beijing. In June, Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang, where he held talks with Kim Jong-un.

If the new trip takes place, it would show that contacts between the two leaders are becoming more active. So far, however, there has been no official announcement from Beijing or Pyongyang confirming the date, route or whether a meeting will take place.

Sources: focus-news.net, koreatimes.co.kr, koreajoongangdaily.com