A Swedish Air Force Gulfstream S102B Korpen aircraft conducted a reconnaissance flight along the northern section of the border between Finland and Russia. The flight lasted about three hours, RIA Novosti reported, as quoted by “Fokus”.

The aircraft took off from Malmen Air Base in Sweden at around 9:06 a.m. Moscow time, or 8:06 a.m. Bulgarian time, and headed northeast. At around 10:50 a.m. Moscow time, the aircraft reached the northern tip of Finland, after which it began flying along the section of the border closest to Russia. At around 1:45 p.m. Moscow time, it headed back to the base from which it had taken off.

The route data is related to flight monitoring and was analyzed by RIA Novosti. The report did not indicate that there had been any violation of Russian airspace. The aircraft carried out the flight over Finnish territory, close to the Russian border.

Electronic intelligence aircraft

The S102B Korpen is a specialized electronic intelligence aircraft. This type of platform collects information on radio and radar signals, but the route alone does not make it possible to determine what specific data was being sought during the flight.

The Swedish Air Force regularly uses Gulfstream aircraft for flights near Russia's borders. Similar missions have been carried out not only in northern Europe but also over the waters of the Black Sea, not far from the coast of Crimea, RIA Novosti notes.