US Democrats are preparing a bill to limit GRAT trusts used by billionaires to transfer appreciated shares to heirs with minimal or zero gift tax. Those linked to the mechanism include Elon Musk, Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang, AMD chief executive Lisa Su and Microsoft head Satya Nadella.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden told the Financial Times that he would push for the measure to be passed quickly. “The ultra-wealthy transfer piles of money on paper and suddenly the taxes they are supposed to pay disappear,” he said.

Wyden could chair the Senate Finance Committee in January. The bill could, however, face opposition from President Donald Trump, who has the power to veto it. Overriding the veto would require a two-thirds majority in Congress.

How GRATs work

A GRAT is a type of annuity trust in which the owner transfers assets for a specified period but retains the right to receive regular payments. If the shares rise significantly in value, the remainder can be transferred to the designated beneficiaries without any additional gift tax.

The mechanism was introduced in 1990. According to an analysis of corporate filings cited by the Financial Times, the four billionaires have placed shares worth a total of $20 billion in GRAT trusts. In practice, this allows substantial assets to be transferred without the standard 40% estate tax being levied on estates above the $15 million threshold.

Nvidia shares have risen to $16 billion

In 2016, Jensen Huang and his wife created four annuity trusts. Each received 770,000 Nvidia shares, valued at a total of $100 million. The payments were set at a level intended to make their present value equal to the shares’ original value.

After the sharp rise in the stock’s value, only a small portion of the shares was needed to fund the payments. The remaining shares were transferred to another trust and, according to the Financial Times, had reached a value of $16 billion by the end of November 2026.

Musk placed $1 billion worth of SpaceX shares in trusts created in 2024. Nadella holds $213 million worth of Microsoft shares in such structures, representing about half of his shares in the company.

Debate also spreads to state taxes

The dispute over taxing the wealthiest has also intensified in California. In early November, voters rejected a proposal for a one-time 5% wealth tax on billionaires, with the proceeds primarily intended for healthcare. Opponents of the initiative won by about 5.5 percentage points.

Fortune reported that the billionaires who left California amid the debate included Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, investor Peter Thiel and director Steven Spielberg. The potential tax payments of six of those who left were estimated at around $27 billion. The Financial Times suggested that if the tax were adopted, authorities could verify people’s actual residency through real estate, bank accounts, vehicle registration and other ties to the state.

Sources: rbc.ru, ft.com, apnews.com