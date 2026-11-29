Germany has warned Ukraine to exercise restraint in its actions against Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea, as such operations could lead to the war expanding and jeopardize German military aid to Kyiv. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing sources in German security agencies.

According to the publication, the warnings were issued at various levels in recent weeks. On November 23, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius discussed the issue behind closed doors with his Ukrainian counterpart Yevhenii Khmara. According to Der Spiegel's sources, Pistorius stated that strikes against Russian targets in the Baltic Sea pose a significant risk of escalation and could undermine support for German military aid.

Pistorius: Kyiv has the right to self-defense

Publicly, the German minister used a more cautious tone. He acknowledged Ukraine's right to strike Russian military targets, but said that Kyiv bears „special responsibility“ for ensuring that the war does not spread to the Baltic Sea.

The German government fears that incidents in the region could affect the security of coastal states, freedom of navigation and relations between Russia and NATO countries. Similar concerns were expressed after the attack on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II in the Gulf of Finland.

On November 21, the vessel was hit by drones, after which it lost control, caught fire and entered Finnish territorial waters. On November 23, a Russian rescue vessel began towing it out of the area. Kyiv has not publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, while Finnish officials said that Ukraine was likely behind it.

No official suspension of aid announced

Public statements by the German government and NATO do not indicate a decision to end military support. On November 23, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany would support Kyiv „for as long as necessary“. He also pointed to the allies' commitment to provide Ukraine with 70 billion euros in 2026 and 2027.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also defended the continuation of aid. „For every incident in Europe, there must be more support for Ukraine, not less support“, he said at a joint press conference with Merz.

Sources: focus-news.net, newsukraine.rbc.ua, time.com