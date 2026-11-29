47.4% of surveyed Poles support ending diplomatic relations with Russia, according to a SW Research poll conducted for “Rzeczpospolita”. The measure is opposed by 26.8%, while 25.8% have not decided their position.

The survey was conducted on November 24 and 25 among 800 adult internet users. The question was asked against the backdrop of Russian missiles violating Polish airspace.

Higher support among older and wealthier people

Men were more likely than women to say they did not support ending diplomatic ties with Moscow—32% compared with 22%, respectively. Among respondents over the age of 50, 50% supported severing relations.

Support was even higher among people with a net monthly income of more than 7,000 zlotys. In this group, 55.1% said Poland should end diplomatic relations with Russia. The data were commented on by Wiktoria Maruszczak, a senior project manager at SW Research.

Missiles and a drone entered Polish airspace

On November 20, three Russian cruise missiles entered Polish airspace during a Russian attack on Ukraine. They fell in unpopulated areas of the Lublin and Subcarpathian voivodeships, with no casualties reported in the information provided.

Three days later, a Russian drone, probably a reconnaissance aircraft, once again briefly entered Polish airspace before returning to Ukraine. Warsaw handed a protest note to Russian Ambassador Georgy Mikhno. Poland’s Foreign Ministry described the violations as posing a danger to the country and its NATO allies.

Sikorski envisages the restoration of ties in the future

At the beginning of November, Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Poland could restore relations with Moscow after the end of the conflict in Ukraine. “If one side changes its policy, we will change ours as well,” he said.

At the same time, Warsaw is calling for additional restrictions on Russia’s diplomatic and consular presence. On October 12, Sikorski proposed that European countries close Russian consulates, restrict the movement of Russian diplomats and reduce the issuance of tourist visas to Russian citizens. He also proposed that all Russians entering the European Union use biometric passports.

Sources: rbc.ru, rp.pl