Libya has recalled its ambassador to Ukraine, Osama Mohammed al-Abed Abu al-Qasim, for consultations following the Ukrainian attack against Russian vessels in the Benghazi area. The decision was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity.

The ambassador was received by Acting Foreign Minister Taher al-Baour. The ministry’s director of European affairs, Abu Bakr al-Tawil, also attended the meeting. The consequences of the attack, Libya’s position, its impact on the country’s security and stability, and the state of relations with Ukraine were discussed.

“The actions of the Ukrainian forces constitute an assault on Libyan sovereignty and contradict international law, international charters and established norms,” Taher al-Baour said, according to a statement by the Libyan Foreign Ministry. The decision was described as a temporary recall for consultations, rather than a severing of diplomatic relations.

Two Libyan officers died after the strike

The attack was carried out on November 22 at the port of Benghazi, which is located in eastern Libya. According to Libyan military authorities, Ukrainian naval drones struck the Russian corvette “Mercury”, which was at the port for refueling and resupply. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later said that Kyiv was behind the operation.

Two Libyan naval officers died from wounds sustained in the strike. The Libyan forces controlling the eastern part of the country announced that they would take retaliatory action, without specifying when or in what form.

In a separate attack near Benghazi, a merchant ship flying the Maltese flag was also hit. The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain under investigation. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for an independent, transparent and immediate clarification of what happened and warned that the country must not become an arena for foreign conflicts.

Kyiv rejects accusations that it attacked Libya

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha spoke by telephone with his Libyan counterpart, Taher al-Baour. He expressed condolences for the Libyan servicemen who were killed and said that the Ukrainian actions were not directed against Libya or the Libyan people, but against Russian military facilities that, according to Kyiv, support Russia’s war.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry had earlier requested official explanations from Ukraine regarding the nature and scale of the operation. It also demanded an investigation into whether Libyan territory or infrastructure had been used in planning, carrying out or providing logistical support for the attack.

Subsequently, the ministry denied reports of a prior agreement with Ukraine. According to the ministry, such arrangements can be concluded only through official channels and in compliance with Libya’s sovereignty and security. The ambassador’s recall shows that diplomatic tensions between Tripoli and Kyiv continue to deepen, while investigations into the attacks have still not been completed.

Sources: eanlibya.com, apnews.com, aa.com.tr