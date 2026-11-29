Jordan’s Court of Cassation has upheld the death sentences of three people convicted of the terrorist attack on a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamud, Karak Governorate. The ruling makes the sentences final, the Jordanian news agency Petra reported.

The court also upheld the sentences of two other defendants in the case. One will serve six years in prison, while the other — three years.

Ten victims in shooting during funeral

The attack took place on October 23 at St. George’s Church, while a funeral was being held there. Authorities initially reported nine dead and 34 injured. On November 29, one of those injured died from the wounds sustained, bringing the death toll to 10.

The State Security Court had previously found the three men guilty of terrorist acts resulting in death, using weapons and ammunition for terrorist operations, and possessing weapons with the intention of using them for terrorist acts. The court heard the case over four sessions.

Royal decision is the next step

“They were simply mourning at a funeral. I cannot understand what the perpetrators wanted to achieve,” a survivor of the attack told The Associated Press.

The final court ruling does not automatically mean that the sentences will be carried out immediately. Jordan’s Constitution requires every death sentence to be submitted to the king by the Council of Ministers for approval.

The country already carried out six death sentences by hanging on June 21, 2026. This was Jordan’s first mass execution of death sentences since 2017. No date has yet been announced for the execution of the sentences in the case involving the attack in Hamud.

Sources: petra.gov.jo, thenationalnews.com, arabnews.com