Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the leader of the main opposition People’s Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, voted in Madrid and called on voters to turn out in large numbers in the snap parliamentary elections.

Sánchez, who is seeking a new term representing the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, voted at around 9:15 a.m. at a school in the Moncloa-Aravaca district. „Today, Spain will decide what future it wants for the next four years,“ the prime minister said, describing voting as citizens’ most powerful tool in a democracy.

Later, Sánchez said he expected „one of the highest voter turnouts“ in the country’s democratic history. He called on people to vote in large numbers so that public sentiment would be more accurately represented in the new parliament, and insisted that the result must be accepted by all political forces.

Turnout is higher than in the 2023 elections

As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 45.7 percent of voters had cast their ballots. This is more than five percentage points higher than turnout at the same stage of the 2023 parliamentary elections. The figures were released by Spain’s Interior Ministry. Voting continues until 8:00 p.m., with the first official results expected around an hour after the polling stations close.

About 38.7 million people are eligible to vote. Voters are determining the composition of the 350-seat Congress of Deputies and the Senate, in which 209 representatives are elected. Among the voters in Spain are 1.6 million people taking part in parliamentary elections for the first time.

Feijóo calls for a vote „without fear“

Feijóo voted at around 10:30 a.m. at the Ramiro de Maeztu school in Madrid, where Sánchez studied. The People’s Party leader called on Spaniards to vote „without fear“ and „with memory“.

„The Spanish people will take the helm and decide Spain’s future, direction and destiny,“ Feijóo said. He described the election as a potential turning point and said that the result must be accepted.

According to preliminary polls, the People’s Party has a chance of winning the most votes, but will probably need the support of the far-right Vox to form a government. Santiago Abascal’s party is calling for tighter controls on migration, tax cuts and the repeal of some of the socialist government’s policies.

The vote was triggered by the housing crisis

The snap elections were called after parliament rejected government measures to ease housing pressures. Property prices, high rents and the cost of living became the main issues of the campaign.

The winner will have to secure support for a majority of at least 176 deputies in the 350-seat Congress. If a prime ministerial candidate fails to win parliamentary confidence within the established procedure, Spain could face new political negotiations and repeat elections.

Sources: euronews.com, new.streetinsider.com, elpais.com