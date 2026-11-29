A Russian strike on Dnipro damaged a high-rise residential building, which caught fire. A 6-year-old boy was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro. A high-rise building was damaged. A fire broke out,” Hanzha said. No additional information was provided about the extent of the damage or the number of people affected.

New damage to residential buildings

The incident is the latest strike on residential infrastructure in Dnipro in recent days. In the November 24 attack, the number of injured people rose to six, while according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, three high-rise buildings, cars and transport infrastructure were damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the child was hospitalized in the latest attack and that his condition was assessed as moderate. At present, there is no confirmed information about other people injured in the strike or whether the fire has been completely extinguished.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, docs.rferl.org