Europe is not contributing to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, while plans to send a European contingent would leave unresolved the causes that Moscow identifies as the root causes of the war. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by TASS.

According to him, European countries do not want to talk to Russia in a bilateral format and are prepared only for trilateral negotiations. Peskov did not specify which particular European representatives had expressed such a position.

„Russia wants peace, and President Putin is open to negotiations on resolving the conflict and to contacts, including with Europeans,“ Peskov said.

The statement comes amid a dispute over Europe's place in the diplomatic process. In recent weeks, Moscow has insisted that the next round should be held in a trilateral format with the participation of Russia, Ukraine and the United States as mediator. European governments, for their part, insist on taking part in discussions about the continent's future security.

The dispute over European forces in Ukraine

Peskov described the possible deployment of European troops to Ukraine as incompatible with the claim that the goal is lasting peace. Moscow views such a contingent as a factor that could prolong tensions and create conditions for a renewed outbreak of hostilities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited European representatives to Moscow on November 19 to clarify their position on resolving the conflict. The Kremlin said that following such a conversation, the format in which the dialogue should continue could be discussed.

At the beginning of November, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held talks in Abu Dhabi with US mediation. Following the meetings, US officials said that Europe should be included in the future process, but the Russian side did not ultimately confirm that it had accepted European participation in the next round. Reuters reported that Russian representatives had insisted that it first be clarified whether European countries wanted to contribute to the peace process.

At present, no final date has been announced for a new meeting between Russia, Ukraine and the United States. The disputed issues include the format of the negotiations, security guarantees and the role of European countries in the event of a cessation of hostilities.

Sources: tass.ru, investing.com, apnews.com