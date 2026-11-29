The situation on the front is difficult but stable, while Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who called for continued operations against Russian forces in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

„Kostiantynivka: we must do our utmost to continue destroying the occupier there,“ Zelensky said in his address. He thanked the Ukrainian service members, particularly the Air Assault Forces, for their active operations.

The Ukrainian president also said that he had heard a report from the Main Intelligence Directorate on strikes being prepared by Russia, weapons production and the accumulation of missiles. The official address did not specify exact quantities or timelines for possible attacks.

Transport and support for frontline areas discussed

Zelensky also held a meeting with the government and the presidential office team. The topics discussed included transport, logistical difficulties and the social needs of people in the frontline regions.

The meeting also addressed the need for support for Kyiv and the regional centers that are important to Ukraine's economy and the country's resilience. „There will be decisions,“ the president said. He added that Ukraine was preparing for meetings with international partners next week.

The dispute over control of Kostiantynivka

Zelensky's statement came amid a dispute over the city's status. On November 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a so-called „humanitarian mission“ in Kostiantynivka, similar to the operation in Oleshky. Putin said that Russian forces controlled the city and that around 400–500 civilians remained there.

This claim was rejected by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which said that Russian troops had not occupied Kostiantynivka. The Ukrainian presidential office warned that Moscow could use such a mission to regroup its forces.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that Kostiantynivka had not been included in discussions on possible humanitarian missions, although Ukraine has a pre-prepared list of populated areas for which such actions are under consideration.

Sources: pravda.com.ua