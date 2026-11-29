Turkish authorities seized 136 kilograms of cocaine from a ship that arrived from Brazil in the southern province of Mersin. The shipment was valued at approximately 600 million Turkish liras, or about $11.82 million, the Turkish Ministry of Interior said.

The ship was flying the Cameroonian flag. The cocaine was discovered in a cavity in a specially constructed compartment, with the packages secured by ropes. Four suspects were detained during the operation. Units of the gendarmerie, the coast guard and the regional anti-smuggling and intelligence unit in Taşucu took part in the operation.

The operation was conducted following technical and physical surveillance by the Mersin gendarmerie’s anti-narcotics department. It was coordinated by the anti-narcotics department of the Gendarmerie General Command and the Silifke prosecutor’s office.

Second major case in Mersin in several months

“We will thwart all the plans of those trying to turn Türkiye into a drug-trafficking route and our ports into destinations for shipments of poison,” Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said.

The case is the second major blow against cocaine trafficking along the route from Brazil to Mersin in 2026. In September, Turkish authorities seized 350 kilograms of cocaine from another cargo ship, hidden in a compartment beneath the hull and connected to the engine cooling system. Nine suspects were detained at the time.

Sources: hurriyetdailynews.com, t24.com.tr, turkiyetoday.com