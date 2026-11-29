Poland must remove the legal and procedural restrictions that hamper responses to Russian missiles and drones, said Bartosz Grodecki, head of the National Security Bureau. He is calling for a comprehensive package of legislative changes that would give the military greater operational freedom.

“If there are legal blockages, it is time to remove them,” Grodecki told Wirtualna Polska. According to him, a pilot should be able to destroy an airborne object even without visual identification when there is a suspicion of a threat. He said this would be a better option than a situation in which service personnel are prevented from acting by rules and procedures.

Three Russian missiles fell in Poland

His statement came after the incident on November 20, when three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles entered Polish airspace and fell on the country’s territory. The Polish government identified the locations as being near Nowy Lipowiec, Rudnik nad Sanem and Molodych. There were no fatalities, injuries or significant material damage.

Authorities initially reported two missiles and a drone. Polish prosecutors later established that all three objects were Kh-101 missiles manufactured in Russia. One of them fell near an area where military exercises involving countries from the coalition supporting Ukraine were being held.

“At first, we did not immediately have information about exactly what had entered the country. The initial report was about two missiles and a drone, and now we know that there were three missiles,” Grodecki said.

Warsaw also discusses action over Ukraine

According to the head of the National Security Bureau, destroying such missiles over Ukrainian territory would increase the likelihood of neutralizing them before they reached Poland. He stressed that this could not be a unilateral Polish decision, but was a matter for NATO.

Grodecki also supports deploying more allied capabilities along the eastern flank. Among the options, he cited the use of AWACS aircraft for early warning, more fighter jets and air defense systems במסגרת the Eastern Sentry initiative. NATO has already announced the provision of an early-warning aircraft following the missile incident in Poland.

Just a few days after the missiles fell in Poland, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly entered the country’s airspace and returned toward Ukraine. This time, no attempt was made to shoot it down.

The November incident was not the first of its kind. In July, a Russian Kh-101 missile fell in Poland, while in September 2025 Polish and allied aircraft shot down Russian drones that had entered Polish airspace. NATO described the operation at the time as the first use of force by allied aircraft against Russian aerial objects over the territory of an Alliance member state.

According to Grodecki, the series of violations shows that Russia is gradually testing and shifting the boundaries. He warned that in the absence of a clearer response, Moscow could interpret NATO’s behavior as a sign of weakness.

Sources: wiadomosci.wp.pl, reuters.com, polskieradio.pl