Russia reported that it had carried out strikes on tobacco factories in Ukraine, linking them to the production of ammunition for the Ukrainian army. The claim was made by Russia’s Ministry of Defense and has not been independently confirmed by Ukrainian authorities.

According to Moscow, workshops at the JTI Ukraine factory in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, were hit overnight. The statement said that ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was being manufactured there.

Later, the Russian defense ministry also reported a strike on production facilities at the Philip Morris factory in Kharkiv. It claimed that this site, too, had been used to produce ammunition. Ukrainian authorities have not publicly confirmed this version.

British American Tobacco factory hit in Pryluky

Separately, Ukrainian authorities reported an attack on an industrial facility in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. According to police, Russian forces carried out a drone strike overnight and in the morning, after which a fire broke out and the building was damaged.

Suspilne уточни, че става дума за тютюневата фабрика в града, която е част от международната корпорация British American Tobacco. “Police officers documented the aftermath of the attack, identified the damage and collected the necessary evidence,” the police statement said.

There were no reports of casualties in the strike on the facility. The attack was the second against the factory in the autumn. On September 7, it was again hit by Russian drones, a fire broke out, and production operations were suspended.

Moscow also reported other targets

In the same statement, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that the Preobrazhensky Bridge in Zaporizhzhia, a logistics center in Odesa and a warehouse for unmanned vehicles in Shostka, Sumy region, had been hit. Moscow also claimed that a dry cargo vessel carrying military-related cargo had been struck in the Black Sea, 93 kilometers southwest of Odesa.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed damage and fires at industrial sites in various parts of the country, but did not confirm the Russian version that the JTI Ukraine and Philip Morris factories had been producing ammunition. Thus, the attacks themselves and the damage to the facilities have been confirmed so far, but not the military purpose attributed to them by Moscow.

Sources: interfax.ru, suspilne.media, apnews.com