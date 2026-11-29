Two employees of a hospital in Vinnytsia were injured in a Russian attack on the city. They have been hospitalized with moderately serious injuries, said Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

“Both are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” Zabolotna said.

The strike shattered the windows of two wards. Patients from the damaged rooms are being transferred to other wards of the medical facility. So far, there have been no reports of injured patients.

Vinnytsia Mayor Serhii Morhunov said that an industrial site was also affected in the attack. In a technology park, the blast wave damaged the facade, doors and windows of a building. Windows in residential blocks across the city were also shattered.

Two killed in an earlier strike in the region

Earlier the same day, a man and a woman were killed and another person was injured in a Russian attack in the Vinnytsia region. The information about the casualties was confirmed by regional authorities and cited by Ukrainian media.

The Associated Press news agency reported that the strike was part of Russia's attack on Ukraine, which also affected other populated areas. In the Vinnytsia region, local authorities reported two people killed and one injured in the earlier strike, before the attack on Vinnytsia.

No details have been reported about the type of weapon used or the extent of the damage beyond the sites mentioned. Patients from the damaged wards remain under the care of medical teams, while the two injured employees have been admitted for treatment.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, ukrinform.ua, apnews.com