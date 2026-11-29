Iran’s plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and begin talks with the United States on a final agreement remains on the table. This was stated by the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, quoted by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“This plan could produce results within a short time: the Strait of Hormuz will be opened and talks on a final agreement will begin if our demands are met,” Araghchi said during an event dedicated to the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The minister clarified that, at present, there has been no new development to report in the negotiating process. He described the proposal as “entirely reasonable and balanced”, since, according to him, it takes into account both Iran’s demands and the position of the United States.

“I have repeatedly said that our demands are neither strange nor new. All of them have been put forward in one form or another before, and many of them bear Mr. Trump’s signature,” Araghchi said.

The seven-day plan has been shortened to two days

Tehran initially proposed a seven-day schedule, presented to Washington through Qatari mediators in September. Under the plan, the US was first supposed to fulfill certain commitments, after which Iran would open the strait and talks on a final agreement would begin at the next stage.

Later, the timeframe was shortened to two days at the mediators’ suggestion. In an interview published on November 20, Araghchi said that on the first day Washington should fulfill its commitments, while on the second day Iran could open the Strait of Hormuz and begin talks. According to him, the timeframe could even be reduced to one day or two hours if Tehran’s conditions are accepted.

Iran insists that the US clearly state that it is seeking an agreement and take steps to build trust. The conditions publicly outlined by Tehran include fulfilling previously undertaken commitments, ending the US naval blockade, easing sanctions pressure and granting access to blocked Iranian assets.

Mediation continues

Qatar and Pakistan continue to relay messages between Iran and the United States. On November 16, Araghchi said that the foreign ministers of the countries belonging to the Economic Cooperation Organization had supported the two-day proposal, which Tehran presents as a path toward restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz and ending the regional conflict.

Meanwhile, maritime traffic through the strategic passage remains limited. According to data cited by “Iran International” and linked to observations by the British maritime operations organization, shipping during the week ending November 18 was approximately 65% below pre-conflict levels.

So far, there has been no confirmed agreement from Washington on the Iranian plan. Tehran’s position remains that reopening the strait and resuming talks depend on the prior fulfillment of its conditions.

Sources: iranintl.com, tasnimnews.ir