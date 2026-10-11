Hong Kong monkeypox cases surge

Hong Kong has seen a sharp rise in monkeypox cases. There have been 21 new infections since August, accounting for 70% of the city's 30 cases in 2026, the Centre for Health Protection said.

Since the start of the year, 23 of the cases have been local and seven have been imported. The latest confirmed case is a 29-year-old man. He first developed a rash on his buttocks on September 28, followed by a rash on his limbs, fever and swollen lymph nodes. Medical staff identified his symptoms on October 8 during a visit to a mobile vaccination station. The man has been sent for isolation and treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital and is in stable condition.

Multiple chains of transmission

The epidemiological study shows that all 21 patients diagnosed since August reported high-risk sexual contacts during the incubation period. Among the circumstances mentioned are contacts with unknown men, more than one partner and sex without a condom.

Most of those infected have not been vaccinated. Genetic analysis of the virus has identified identical genetic sequences in some of the cases. According to the Center for Health Protection, this may point to a common source of infection, while in the community of men who have sex with men, several separate chains of transmission are likely to be operating.

More than half of the patients have used dating apps to find casual sexual partners in recent months. In some cases, new contacts cannot be traced after diagnosis, making it difficult to track and take action.

Vaccination expanded

“The center again urges people who have had high-risk sexual contacts, especially with strangers, to be vigilant, get vaccinated against monkeypox and avoid risky contacts,“ health authorities said.

In the past two weeks, about 360 people from risk groups have received the vaccine. In early October, the number of doses administered was more than 70% higher than the same period the previous month. Health authorities are adding new vaccination sites and times and are running an information campaign through dating apps and organizations working with at-risk groups.

Since 2022, 114 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Hong Kong, all of whom are male. The center emphasizes that the disease is not usually transmitted through the air or through respiratory droplets, and the main risk is through close physical contact. If a rash, fever, chills or enlarged lymph nodes appear, health authorities urge those affected to seek medical attention and avoid contact with other people.

Sources: scmp.com, news.tvb.com