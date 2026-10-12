Which bread has the least impact on blood sugar

Whole grain sourdough bread can be a good choice for people who monitor their blood sugar levels. It combines more fiber and fermentation, but nutritionists emphasize that there is no single type of bread that is best for all cases.

This is the conclusion in a Verywell Health article, quoted by UNIAN. Nutritionist Meagan Ormsby explains that “whole grain“ and “sourdough“ are not opposite concepts. The first describes the grain or flour used, and the second – the fermentation process.

What Whole Grain Flour and Sourdough Do

Whole grain breads tend to be higher in fiber and retain more of the nutrients in the whole grain. Fiber can slow down digestion and glucose absorption, which is one reason why higher-fiber breads are considered a better choice.

The key to sourdough bread is the fermentation process. According to Ormsby, the organic acids that form during this process can slow down the breakdown of starch and contribute to a more gradual rise in glucose.

Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian, points out that whole grain sourdough bread combines both benefits. Sourdough bread is made by fermenting flour and water with natural lactic acid bacteria and yeast, while regular whole-wheat bread uses industrial yeast.

The portion size and the food you eat with the bread are also important

The degree of processing of the grain also plays a role. Bread with more whole or coarsely ground grains may cause a different reaction than a product made with very fine flour.

The amount of carbohydrates in a serving is another important factor. "Two slices usually contain more carbohydrates than one, regardless of whether the bread is sourdough or whole-wheat," says Ormsby.

The dietitian recommends paying attention to the rest of your diet. Combining bread with protein and fat can slow digestion and nutrient absorption. Examples include slices of bread with eggs or peanut butter, a protein sandwich, or bread served with a main course rather than eaten on its own.

Experts don't identify one bread that is absolutely best for blood sugar control. Whole-grain sourdough bread has been suggested as a possible choice because of its combination of fiber and fermentation, but the effect also depends on the serving size, the processing of the grain, and the foods it is eaten with.

Sources: health.unian.net, verywellhealth.com