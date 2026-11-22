More than 220 patients aged up to 19 have been newly registered with type 1 diabetes since the beginning of 2026. This brings the total number of minors with the disease in Bulgaria close to 3,000, BNT reported. According to data from the National Health Insurance Fund, the highest number of newly diagnosed patients is in Sofia, followed by Plovdiv Province.

The National Association of Children with Diabetes is bringing its activities together this year and next under the motto “Early action begins with early awareness”. The organisation says that in more than 90 per cent of cases, parents face problems in recognising the disease at an early stage.

Constant monitoring and tracking of glucose levels

Desislava has been her son’s personal assistant for more than three years. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin, which is why it must be supplied from outside. The family’s daily life involves constantly monitoring glucose levels and calculating the carbohydrates in food.

“Our life consists of alarms that we constantly monitor, and we cannot afford to change our daily routine. The child’s condition simply requires constant control, monitoring and carbohydrate counting,” Desislava says.

Glucose sensors send signals to a device that the mother wears on her arm. This avoids the need for multiple finger pricks during the day. The National Health Insurance Fund covers the cost of these sensors, but only up to a certain limit.

The dispute over treatment after the age of 18

Marieta Kotova, chair of the National Association of Children with Diabetes, says that investing in good disease control can limit future costs related to complications.

“If diabetes is poorly controlled for a prolonged period, it leads to complications. These complications cost the state money – for haemodialysis and for various heart problems,” Kotova says.

According to her, after turning 18, patients must meet a requirement for “poor control” in order to continue using certain treatment. “To continue your treatment in this way, you have to have poor control,” she points out.

Patient organisations are calling for the changes planned by the state to curb fraudulent TELK certificates to be discussed with them. According to the organisations, this is necessary to take into account the real problems faced by people with diabetes and to prevent access to treatment from becoming more difficult.