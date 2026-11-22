Sudden and unusually severe headaches may be a sign of a serious health problem, including a brain hemorrhage. Neurologist Dr. Filip Aleksiev warned about this on NOVA’s programme “Pulse”.

Particular attention is needed when the pain differs from the patient’s usual attacks and is accompanied by nausea, vomiting, dizziness or vertigo. Even people with chronic migraines can usually recognize when a particular headache does not resemble their familiar symptoms.

Which Signs Should Not Be Underestimated

Dr. Aleksiev also recalled the three main warning signs of a stroke – sudden weakness in the limbs, facial asymmetry and speech disturbances. If they occur, as well as in the event of a sudden, extremely severe headache, emergency medical assistance should be sought immediately.

“A headache does not equal a migraine,” Dr. Filip Aleksiev stressed.

According to him, migraine is a neurological disorder that often manifests as one-sided headache, sensitivity to light, visual disturbances and dizziness. Attacks can be triggered by sleep disturbances, alcohol consumption, certain foods and hormonal changes in women.

The Risk of Excessive Use of Painkillers

The specialist also drew attention to self-medication with painkillers. Prolonged and excessive use of such medicines can lead to medication-overuse headache – a condition in which the pain is maintained by the frequent use of the medication itself.

“The tables turn and, in fact, we get a headache because we haven’t taken our medicine,” the neurologist explained.

Such a problem requires a medical consultation and a change in treatment. Modern medicine also offers preventive treatment options that can reduce the frequency of migraine attacks. Botulinum toxin is used for certain types of headaches, but it must be administered by a qualified specialist.

Other common causes of headaches include stress, poor posture and prolonged work at a computer. They can lead to excessive tension in the muscles of the neck and head, while mental strain can further lower the pain threshold.

Sources: nova.bg