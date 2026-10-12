NHIF covers examinations and tests for insomnia and anxiety

Prolonged insomnia, frequent awakenings and anxiety may be grounds for consulting a doctor, especially when they begin to worsen everyday life. The National Health Insurance Fund indicates that the first step is a visit to the general practitioner, who assesses the condition and, if necessary, prescribes therapy, tests or a consultation with a specialist.

“When sleep problems persist and become chronic, it is necessary to seek medical help“, indicates the NHIF.

Depending on the symptoms, the patient may be referred to a neurologist, endocrinologist or psychiatrist. The GP can issue a referral for medical diagnostic tests, as well as for a consultation with a specialist.

Which hormonal tests are covered

For complaints that may be related to hormonal disorders, the endocrinologist can order tests for TSH, fT3, fT4, LH, FSH, antibodies against thyroid peroxidase, known as Anti-TPO or MAT, as well as anti-thyroglobulin antibodies, called TAT.

The NHIF pays for the specified tests with the exception of fT3 and TAT. The hormones TSH and fT4 can also be prescribed by the general practitioner.

Tests and consultation with a psychiatrist

If necessary, the health insurance covers highly specialized tests such as electroencephalography, electromyography, Doppler sonography, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging. For them, the relevant referrals are issued according to the procedure of the NHIF.

People with constant anxiety, prolonged depression, panic attacks or serious difficulties in everyday life can be consulted by a psychiatrist under the health insurance fund. The referral is issued by the general practitioner after assessing the need for specialized help.

Medications and physiotherapy

The NHIF fully or partially pays for certain medications for home treatment of mental illnesses. The list includes medications for schizophrenia, manic episodes, bipolar affective disorder and recurrent depressive disorder. Depending on the specific medicinal product, reimbursement is 100%, 50% or 25%, and some of the medications are dispensed after a protocol and expertise.

The fund also covers the initial and final examination, as well as up to 20 physiotherapy procedures from certain groups. The type and number of procedures are prescribed by a specialist in physical and rehabilitation medicine. In the case of mental illnesses, the NHIF also pays for comprehensive outpatient monitoring under the conditions specified in the regulations.